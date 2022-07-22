Related
Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say
An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
Attacker hits woman with toilet seat while she’s showering, Ohio prosecutor says
An intruder attacked a woman with a toilet seat while she was showering, according to Ohio prosecutors. Authorities have charged the suspected intruder with aggravated burglary. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a July 20 news release that the victim was showering on July 2 when a 34-year-old woman...
‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says
Female inmates at an Indiana jail were subjected to a “night of terror” when male detainees gained access to their cells, the women allege in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Friday, July 22, by eight women against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and current and former Clark County Jail officers. It’s the second lawsuit filed this summer following the alleged incident, with 20 women filing suit in June, court records show.
Lexington man dies at hospital after shooting, coroner identifies victim
A 38-year-old man in Lexington has died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. The shooting took place a little after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Lt. Joe Anderson said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and U.S. women pull off upset for 4x100 relay gold at Worlds
The difference between four jubilant American women and four deflated American men could be explained by one place on the podium and an 11.5-inch aluminum cylinder. American women had won no short sprinting medals before Saturday night at the track and field world championships, and American men had won them all. Stationed around the Hayward Field track, though, one quartet felt the weight of cursed history and sensed an epic opportunity.
Garage cleanup reveals tote bag with remains of missing man inside, Ohio cops say
The cleaning of a garage revealed a tote bag with human remains, according to media reports. Ohio authorities identified the remains as those of Larry Davis, a man missing since March. Davis, a 48-year-old from Chillicothe, Ohio, was last seen on March 4, the Chillicothe Police Department said in a...
Lexington man, woman killed in crash on Delong Road, police say
A man and a woman from Lexington died Wednesday night after being in a serious car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. The crash happened on Delong Road near Colliver Lane just after 9 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. It was a single-vehicle collision, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department.
Three people who died in head-on collision with wrong-way driver on I-75 have been identified
The crash shut down the interstate for several hours.
Kentucky’s Abby Steiner positioned for run at medal in World Championships on Thursday
Former University of Kentucky standout Abby Steiner will have a chance to earn a medal in her first track and field World Championships. Steiner, who recently turned pro after a record-setting career with the Wildcats, finished second in her heat Tuesday night at Eugene, Oregon, to earn a spot in Thursday’s 200-meter finals.
Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound
Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Cooper Flagg Mania is here. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national stories.
Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say
A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
Kentucky’s recruiting outlook, Calipari’s future and more in the UK basketball mailbag
Earlier this week, we asked for your questions about the Kentucky men’s basketball team, UK’s recruiting efforts, and anything else related to the Wildcats’ program. There was a response on a wide range of topics. Let’s dive in …. It appears that Duke, with new coach...
KY man enters plea agreement in federal court for $1 million in tax evasion over five years
A Kentucky man has entered a plea agreement in Kentucky federal courts to evading paying more than a million dollars in income taxes from 2014 to 2019. John McLane Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of evading income tax and faces no more than five years in prison, $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
UK employee was ‘forced to retire’ after she didn’t get COVID vaccine. Now she’s suing.
A former University of Kentucky employee has filed a federal civil suit in the United States District Court against the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees, saying the board violated her rights after she didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine. Laurie Ann DeVore stated in the suit filed Friday that...
Lexington’s Richmond Road back open after body found in pond. Coroner describes victim
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death on Richmond Road Tuesday morning that shut down parts of the busy Lexington thoroughfare. At 6:45 a.m. the fire department responded to the 2300 block of Richmond Road for a report of an unresponsive subject. Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said responding firefighters found an individual in a pond.
Richmond Road wreck sends four people to the hospital
Four people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a two-car collision on Richmond Road, according to police. The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Road and New Circle Road, said Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. There were two occupants inside each vehicle and all four were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per Truex.
Southern Ky. man charged with murder, other charges following earlier assault, deputies say
A murder investigation is underway in Pulaski County after deputies with the sheriff’s department arrested a Somerset man for a homicide which took place on Saturday morning, and an assault just hours before. John Stacy, 57, of Somerset, was arrested for a shooting that took place on Paradise Lake...
In 2022, the Kentucky-Louisville football war of words has started early
Malik Cunningham may have been in Charlotte on Wednesday as part of ACC Football Media Days, but the Louisville Cardinals quarterback had an SEC school on his mind. As quoted on WDRB.com, Cunningham vowed that U of L is prepared to turn the tables on archrival Kentucky when the battle for the Governor’s Cup plays out at Kroger Field on Nov. 26.
Prosecuting Trump requires complicated calculations. DOJ should take its time.
Since 2016, an uncertain but noticeable number of Americans have called for prosecuting and jailing Donald Trump. Some of them have had it with Attorney General Merrick Garland. He’s useless, they say — a waste of taxpayer dollars. The world saw the 45th president try to overturn an election, and now it’s hearing his former staffers fill in the details. What’s Garland waiting for?
