Politics

Lexington Herald-Leader

Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says

Female inmates at an Indiana jail were subjected to a “night of terror” when male detainees gained access to their cells, the women allege in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Friday, July 22, by eight women against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and current and former Clark County Jail officers. It’s the second lawsuit filed this summer following the alleged incident, with 20 women filing suit in June, court records show.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and U.S. women pull off upset for 4x100 relay gold at Worlds

The difference between four jubilant American women and four deflated American men could be explained by one place on the podium and an 11.5-inch aluminum cylinder. American women had won no short sprinting medals before Saturday night at the track and field world championships, and American men had won them all. Stationed around the Hayward Field track, though, one quartet felt the weight of cursed history and sensed an epic opportunity.
EUGENE, OR
Lexington Herald-Leader

Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

KY man enters plea agreement in federal court for $1 million in tax evasion over five years

A Kentucky man has entered a plea agreement in Kentucky federal courts to evading paying more than a million dollars in income taxes from 2014 to 2019. John McLane Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of evading income tax and faces no more than five years in prison, $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington’s Richmond Road back open after body found in pond. Coroner describes victim

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death on Richmond Road Tuesday morning that shut down parts of the busy Lexington thoroughfare. At 6:45 a.m. the fire department responded to the 2300 block of Richmond Road for a report of an unresponsive subject. Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said responding firefighters found an individual in a pond.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Richmond Road wreck sends four people to the hospital

Four people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a two-car collision on Richmond Road, according to police. The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Road and New Circle Road, said Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. There were two occupants inside each vehicle and all four were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per Truex.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Prosecuting Trump requires complicated calculations. DOJ should take its time.

Since 2016, an uncertain but noticeable number of Americans have called for prosecuting and jailing Donald Trump. Some of them have had it with Attorney General Merrick Garland. He’s useless, they say — a waste of taxpayer dollars. The world saw the 45th president try to overturn an election, and now it’s hearing his former staffers fill in the details. What’s Garland waiting for?
POTUS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
