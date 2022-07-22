An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO