Florida 2022 Primary Election Registration Deadline Is Monday

by: Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters have until Monday, July 25, to register to vote (if not already registered) or change party affiliation for the 2022 Primary Election.

Florida voters can update their name or address at any time.

Florida has closed primaries, but there are nonpartisan races that all voters can vote on in the Primary Election. Voters will receive a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or a nonpartisan ballot, depending on their party affiliation.

All ballots will include nonpartisan races for School Board and Judicial seats, and for Universal Primary Contests in which all candidates are affiliated with the same political party.

The 2022 Primary Election includes Universal Primary Contests for State Senator for voters living in State House District 20 and Board of County Commissioner for voters living in District 4.

For those who still need to register to vote or make a party change, the simplest way to make the update is online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Voters can also fill out a registration application at the Supervisor of Elections offices. All four Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections offices will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, July 25.

For more information, visit VoteHillsborough.gov or call (813) 744-5900.

