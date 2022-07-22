ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida 2022 Primary Election Registration Deadline Is Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters have until Monday, July 25, to register to vote (if not already registered) or change party affiliation for the 2022 Primary Election.

Florida voters can update their name or address at any time.

Florida has closed primaries, but there are nonpartisan races that all voters can vote on in the Primary Election. Voters will receive a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or a nonpartisan ballot, depending on their party affiliation.

All ballots will include nonpartisan races for School Board and Judicial seats, and for Universal Primary Contests in which all candidates are affiliated with the same political party.

The 2022 Primary Election includes Universal Primary Contests for State Senator for voters living in State House District 20 and Board of County Commissioner for voters living in District 4.

For those who still need to register to vote or make a party change, the simplest way to make the update is online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Voters can also fill out a registration application at the Supervisor of Elections offices. All four Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections offices will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, July 25.

For more information, visit VoteHillsborough.gov or call (813) 744-5900.

NBC News

What could be Florida Gov. DeSantis’ undoing on the national stage? HBCUs.

Within higher education, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education reforms designed to combat what he considers “woke indoctrination” have rightfully generated a great deal of concern about the future of academic freedom in the state. This concern is shared nationally because of how entrenched the anti-critical race theory moral panic has become within social conservatism across the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
