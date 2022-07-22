ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The New York Jets Debut Menacing Black Helmets

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pictures of the Jets new black...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 56

some Rando guy
4d ago

menacing ? i don't think there has been anything menacing about the jets in a very long time

Reply(2)
27
alexander thompson
3d ago

Borrowing a page from the Woke Culture, I'm offended that the color Black is associated with being Menacing. What's happening to The NFL? Oh well, back to being a Cowboys Fan, at least their cheerleaders are real women, Bye Bye Carolina.

Reply(4)
10
Thomas A. Anderson
4d ago

I mean it's the Jets!? They have a fan base of 2? 1 liked it the other is a Giants fan this week....

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photo

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became a married man this offseason. The Super Bowl-winning head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn. McVay and Khomyn met during his time coaching in the Washington, D.C. area. While McVay was coaching in Washington, Khomyn was reportedly attending nearby George Mason University.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Racy Photo

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went viral this week. Kelly Stafford had quite the outfit - and Instagram post - following her husband's Super Bowl ring ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend. Matthew Stafford cropped his wife out of his Instagram post - his first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
USA TODAY

How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030. Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Helmets
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Mark Wahlberg Reacts To Friend Baker Mayfield Getting Traded

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has strong ties to Cleveland sports and considers now-former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a friend. He once viewed Mayfield as a potential successor to Tom Brady on his beloved New England Patriots. So in the wake of Baker being unceremoniously traded to the Carolina Panthers, Wahlberg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Lawrence Taylor Responds To Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

In the eyes of many - including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player in NFL history. “His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He's bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn't really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he's at the very top of the list," Belichick said.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Browns' Response To Bears' Helmet Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns decided to do a little bit of trolling on Sunday afternoon. It all started when the Chicago Bears unveiled a new alternate helmet earlier in the day. The Bears are going to be wearing an all-orange helmet and jersey during two games this season. The Browns saw...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy