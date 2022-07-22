ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County prepares for extreme heat next week

By Travis Teich, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Next week is poised to be what is likely the longest stretch of hear of the summer.

Temperatures are expected to be 90 degrees or higher for a full week with possible triple-digit temperatures in the middle of the week.

Multnomah County Emergency Manager Chris Voss shared what resources are available. The county’s website here lists cooling centers and other resources during extreme heat.

PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

