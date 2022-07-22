ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Is Expanding JLo Beauty With a New Body Collection

By Grace Riley
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Shutterstock

You can now achieve the J. Lo glow! Jennifer Lopez is adding new products to her beauty line, and the category is body.

Lopez, 52, announced the new addition via the official JLo Beauty Instagram account on Friday, July 22. “It’s official! #JLoBody by @JLoBeauty is coming on 7/24!” the reveal read. “A clinically backed line of high-performance skincare for the body, JLo Body delivers visible results and limitless confidence. First product drop to be announced tomorrow!”

The product reveal comes after the “On the Floor” singer teased the launch with a sexy black-and-white promotional video, which was released on Wednesday, July 20.

In the clip, the hitmaker’s skin glows as she shows off her curves in a black cutout swimsuit. “7.24. SOMETHING. IS COMING. Get ready to #FlauntIt like @JLo,” read the ad’s caption on Instagram.

The cosmetics label also teased the drop on Twitter, writing: “We have a surprise coming and it drops on J. Lo’s birthday! Any guesses? Drop them below.” Fans quickly began speculating everything from lip treatments to body serums.

JLo Beauty launched in January 2021, and has since become a hit. Lopez promotes her brand as being ageless, because for her, “beauty has no expiration date,” according to the brand’s website.

In her founder’s message, she preached that “you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50.” Her goal was to create a line that fans “can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life.”

Prior to the addition of the body category, JLo Beauty consisted of an entire skincare regimen, a makeup complexion booster and skincare supplements — that promise to keep your skin feeling hydrated and young.

The Enough star opened up about her decision to create JLo Beauty, telling InStyle in January: “It’s taken 20 years to realize this dream.”

She added: “I haven’t been this genuinely excited about a project of mine in a long time, and that is not bullshit. My skin is the No. 1 thing I’ve been asked about. Even when I’m talking about a movie, a song, or an album I’m putting out, everyone’s like, ‘What are you doing for your skin?'”

Lopez has a lot of achievements to toast lately. Last weekend, the New York native married Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The pair got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. The two just couldn’t wait for their wedding any longer and exchanged vows over the weekend, the insider exclusively told Us.

The Shades of Blue alum and the Justice League actor met in 2002 while filming the movie Gigli. Affleck proposed in November of that year after a whirlwind romance, but the duo later canceled their planned September 2003 nuptials due to “excessive media attention.” They officially called it quits in January 2004.

