Week 16 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Ian Anderson pitched three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks during Atlanta's loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Anderson had strung together a solid three starts in a row but was smacked around early in this game, allowing five runs in the first inning alone. He issued three free passes, the ninth time this season that he has allowed three or more walks in a game. Anderson has been a burden on the Braves rotation so far as the rest of the starters have all put together solid seasons. He now has an 8-6 record with an unsightly 5.31 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with an 81:48 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 95 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in a matchup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
