A Pennsylvania man was unconscious, a 15-foot-snake wrapped around his throat and choking the life out of him. That's when police arrived in the nick of time, fatally shooting the snake in the head and releasing its death grip. It happened last week in rural Fogelsville where the 28-year-old man kept snakes as pets. A police spokesman said it was probably among the most horrific calls they've had to respond to.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO