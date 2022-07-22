ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Schools opening computer lab for hiring help

By Chase McPherson
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is opening access to its computer labs in order to allow potential job applicants assistance in their career search.

The county has dozens of vacancies, including a critical need for both teachers and school bus drivers.

Over the next two weeks, the Lee County Public Education Center will offer appointments for interested applicants to file their applications electronically.

The labs will be open July 22, 25, 29; and again August 1 and 3, from 9 a.m. until about noon.

You can click here to reserve your space. If you have questions, call (239) 337-8640.

