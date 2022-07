If you’re in the market for something that’ll add volume and length to your lashes or help you mimic your favorite manga character’s makeup look, you’ll probably benefit from some false lashes. Here’s the thing: False lash application can be a painstaking task, especially if you’re a newbie trying to figure out how to master the art of gluing falsies onto your lash line. The best magnetic lashes on Amazon, on the other hand, can be easily applied using magnetic eyeliner, which is typically included in a set of magnetic lashes, or lash anchors (aka individual lashes with a magnet attached). And despite the magnetic aspect, they shouldn’t feel heavy or weigh your eyelids down.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO