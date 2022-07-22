ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis warns of 'financial chaos’ if property insurers are downgraded

By Jim Saunders
Cover picture for the articleFlorida regulators scrambled Thursday after they said a financial-ratings agency notified about 17 property-insurance companies of potential ratings downgrades. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis questioned the ratings agency, Demotech, Inc., and warned that such widespread downgrades could affect homeowners across the state. Property...

