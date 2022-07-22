Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis warns of 'financial chaos’ if property insurers are downgraded
Florida regulators scrambled Thursday after they said a financial-ratings agency notified about 17 property-insurance companies of potential ratings downgrades. Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis questioned the ratings agency, Demotech, Inc., and warned that such widespread downgrades could affect homeowners across the state. Property...www.cltampa.com
Comments / 1