If You're on Dating Apps, Avoid These 3 Overused Phrases In Your Bio

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago

Are you on dating apps? Creating a profile can be harder than your work resume. Ryan Seacrest shared on-air you should avoid these 3 phrases in your bio because they're considered seriously overused.

So which do the experts say to ditch from your bio? Check out the list below and watch back for more:

· "I’M NEW TO THIS, SO HERE GOES…" (It implies that a dating app is beneath you)

· "LOOKING FOR A PARTNER IN CRIME" (Cliché. Can we please retire this phrase overall?)

· "I LOVE TO LAUGH" (Literally, everyone does...)

