Russian airstrike on rebel-held region in Syria kills seven people

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Seven people, among them four children, have been killed in a Russian airstrike in north-western Syria, one of five carried out by Vladimir Putin’s air force during the deadliest day in the country in months.

The deaths occurred on Friday near the opposition-held town of Jisr al-Shughur, in the rebel enclave of Idlib, where jihadist units and anti-Assad groups uneasily coexist among more than 4 million people, many of them Syrians from elsewhere in the country.

The attacks took place only days after a summit in Tehran between Russia, Iran and Turkey in which the Syrian war was a central topic. Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides of the conflict, with Putin propping up Bashar al-Assad, and Ankara supporting moves to oust him as leader.

The airstrike followed months of relative calm and fed speculation that there could have been a Russian message to Turkey as Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues to talk up a Turkish incursion into Syria’s north-east.

Putin was left waiting for almost a minute by his Turkish counterpart during a photo opportunity on Monday, embarrassing the Russian leader who has been pushing for a pact that ends Ankara’s support for the opposition and brings Idlib under the control of Damascus.

Ayhman Mozan, 31, lost all four of his children in the attack that destroyed his home.

“My children are gone … the dearest people to my heart are gone,” he told AFP, breaking down in tears as he called out his children’s names.

He and his family were sleeping when the first strike hit their home, he said, lying in a hospital bed in the border city of Darkush.

Russian airstrikes commenced in north-western Syria in September 2015, and are since thought to have killed at least 1,400 civilians during attempts to claw back control of Idlib on Assad’s behalf.

Russia’s military presence in the country has been scaled back as attention has shifted to Putin’s war in Ukraine, but it still maintains the Hmeimim air base near Tartous on the Mediterranean Coast and has control of the skies over Idlib.

Russia and Turkey have at times in recent years come close to direct clashes over Idlib. In January 2020, a Russian airstrike killed more than 30 Turkish troops in Syria. However, rather than engaging Russian forces directly, Turkish jets, drones and artillery savaged the Syrian army for three days – while Russian forces looked on.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

