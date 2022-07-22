ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Lottery Announces 97 Winners From Monopoly Doubler Bonus Drawing

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OY0F_0gp1JC7x00

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the first of two drawings in the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion.

Two top prize winners each received $25,000, 20 second prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000.

Harold Bush, of Alachua, and Betty Martin, of Bryceville, are the first $25,000 top prize winners! For a complete list of winners, visit MONOPOLY DOUBLER WINNERS .

One drawing remains in the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion, with winners announced on August 5. Players may continue to enter non-winning MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off tickets into the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion through July 31.

In the news: Police: Driver Of Stolen Car Runs From Cops Before Crashing Into Occupied Home

The MONOPOLY DOUBLER family of Scratch-Off games launched on July 4 and feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Odds not in your favor, as Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $660 million

TALLAHASSEE - The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has increased to an estimated $660 million jackpot for Friday night's drawing.But know that the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 302.6 million. Your competition will be fierce as tickets are also being sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.   Lottery officias say jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $388 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.    Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing. MEGA MILLIONS drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state, including CBS4. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and our official YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery's website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY. 
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Alachua, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bryceville, FL
State
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

The Benefits Of Island Living In Florida

Florida offers a variety of environments to live in, from laid-back beach towns to busy cities. If you’re thinking about where the best place to live could be, the Florida Keys and other islands are definitely worth considering. Island living can offer a peaceful way
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Spars With Textbook Company In Pricing Probe

A textbook company is pushing back against a subpoena issued by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office in an investigation into pricing of school instructional materials, saying the state’s request for documents involves scrutinizing millions of emails and would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Moody’s
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Monopoly#Drawing#Florida Lottery Announces#National Headlines#Facebook H
UPI News

Maryland man wins second $50,000 lottery prize in four months

July 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man is celebrating a double dose of lottery luck after collecting his second $50,000 prize in four months. The 67-year-old Ocean City man told Maryland Lottery officials the Bonus Match 5 ticket he bought for Monday's drawing from Oceans Market in Ocean City bore two lines of numbers, one he picked himself and one quick pick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
kbsi23.com

Man wins $1 million from lottery ticket purchased in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man won $1 million from a Missouri Lottery’s “100X The Money” Scratchers game ticket purchased at a convenience store in Cape Girardeau. The ticket was purchased at Drury Petroleum at 3276 William Street. The winner scratched the ticket in the...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida ranked No. 1 hospital in Florida

Mayo Clinic in Florida is again ranked the No. 1 hospital in the Jacksonville metro area and the state in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings published July 26 on the U.S. News & World Report website. Mayo Clinic in Florida ranked No. 1 in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy