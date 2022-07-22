Florida Lottery Announces 97 Winners From Monopoly Doubler Bonus Drawing

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the first of two drawings in the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion.

Two top prize winners each received $25,000, 20 second prize winners each received $5,000, and 75 third prize winners each received $1,000.

Harold Bush, of Alachua, and Betty Martin, of Bryceville, are the first $25,000 top prize winners! For a complete list of winners, visit MONOPOLY DOUBLER WINNERS .

One drawing remains in the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion, with winners announced on August 5. Players may continue to enter non-winning MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off tickets into the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion through July 31.

The MONOPOLY DOUBLER family of Scratch-Off games launched on July 4 and feature more than $851 million in cash prizes and over 36.6 million winning tickets.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

