‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Believes Cancel Culture Has ‘Gone Too Far’

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
While promoting his book “Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation,” former “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson spoke out against cancel culture and how it’s getting out of hand.

During his February 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, Phil Robertson reflected on his now infamous 2013 interview with GQ that nearly put an end to the “Duck Dynasty” series. When asked by the publication what in his mind was sinful, Robertson said, “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

Following that comment, Phil Robertson paraphrased Corinthians from the Bible. “Don’t be deceived. Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers – they won’t inherit the kingdom of God. Don’t deceive yourself. It’s not right.”

The interview quickly received a lot of backlash following its publishing. A&E announced plans to suspend Phil Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” due to the negative attention he was receiving. However, the suspension lasted less than a week.

While reflecting on the backlash he received at the time, Phil Robertson stated that all he did was answer a question. “The ones who attacked me, I didn’t hold it against them. They asked me a question about a particular sin, homosexual behavior. And they asked if I believed it was a sin.”

Although he doesn’t hold any grudges against his critics, Phil Robertson does believe that canceled culture is going way too far. “The people that fuel cancel culture just want to find your mistakes and elevate them. It’s more worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God… I think God gave us a great deal, and it’s free of charge.”

Phil Robertson Reflects on the Support He Received Following the 2013 GQ Interview

As he spoke about being suspended from “Duck Dynasty,” Phil Robertson recalled the conversations he had with A&E.

“They put me on what they called an indefinite hiatus,” Phil Robertson explained. “I said, ‘I think I may be getting fired, right?’ Hiatus says you’re not part of the program anymore. After nine days they reinstated me, but we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off. They had made a mockery of what I said. All I did was quote a Bible verse. And as a result, they tried to cancel me. But it didn’t cancel me at all.”

Despite the incident, Phil Robertson said he has no hard feelings towards his critics. “I still love them. I don’t hate anyone. The Bible teaches us to love thy neighbor even with their mistakes.”

In regards to any advice he has about conquering canceled culture, Phil Robertson added, “I hope that people would quit accusing each other. We’re all guilty of sin. We all make mistakes. Therefore, you have no excuse to pass judgment on someone else. That’s what people do.”

Will Cass
4d ago

Stand in there Phil remember they do not stand for the majority of America it's time Christian people get off their butts start opening their mouths get beyond the 4 walls of the church where Satan wants to keep you and go out among the hedges and highways like Jesus commanded us to do and help to promote salvation to the lost.

Roland Blanton
3d ago

the man is right for the most part. it's not just what he calls the cancel culture. it's also hate, and intolerance, not just from one side, it's from everywhere you turn. For example, racism, homophobia, morality, religion, rich against the poor, poor against the rich, anti-conservatism, anti-liberalism, etc. it's almost like we all are being stripped of our right to live as we see fit without being persecuted, ridiculed, disparaged, etc. hate of any kind has no place in a civil society.

Myself ME
3d ago

This good man saw the dark and the light and followed the light that remade the man and saved his family from his dark.

Phil Robertson
