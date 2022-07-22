ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dani Alves is heading to Liga MX as veteran signs with Pumas

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

Veteran defender Dani Alves will continue his career in Mexico after signing a deal with Pumas.

The Liga MX side teased the Brazilian’s arrival in a video on Twitter posted Thursday, which said “Dani Alves we’re waiting for you.”

The 39-year-old left Barcelona as a free agent after last season , as his return to the Blaugrana lasted just a few months.

Now Alves will play in North America for the first time in his career as he links up with the Liga MX giants on a reported one-year contract.

Alves is aiming to make Brazil’s roster for the World Cup later this year. He appeared in a pair of friendlies in June, putting a third World Cup roster seemingly within his grasp.

The right back made his name in a trophy-filled spell with Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, before going on to play for Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo before making a surprise return to Barcelona in November 2021.

