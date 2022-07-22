ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stephen Colbert Cracks Up at Video Showing Josh Hawley Running from Jan. 6 Mob: “Look at Him Go!”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lpirv_0gp1IegO00

AOC Reacts To Stunning Jan. 6 Testimony on 'Colbert': “They Knew That What They Were Doing Was Wrong”

Stephen Colbert Stands Up for Staff After Capitol Arrests: "Everyone Was Very Professional"

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog & 'Late Show' Staffers Arrested At U.S. Capitol For "Unlawful Entry"

Stephen Colbert Fires Back After Proud Boy Leader Claims He Can't Get a Fair Trial Because of 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert openly mocked Sen. Josh Hawley on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, going after the GOP lawmaker for footage showing him fleeing the insurrection riot, which was revealed as part of the Jan. 6 hearings.

While recapping the information shared in Thursday’s hearing, Colbert introduced Hawley, who was met with boos from his audience before the late night host described the senator as “the man who famously raised a fist in solidarity with the mob before entering Congress that day.”

Colbert added, “Turns out, once the mob broke into the building, he wasn’t quite so enthusiastic to stand with them,” before playing footage of Hawley scampering away from the rioters storming the Capitol not long after pumping his fist for them.

“Look at him go!” Colbert said with a laugh, before replaying the clip with Scooby Doo sound effects in the background.

When Colbert welcomed his evening’s guest, Chris Hayes, onstage later in the episode, the two returned to Hawley’s “skedaddling.”

Colbert asked Hayes, “Why do you think they did that? What was the value of showing Josh Hawley skedaddling?”

Hayes replied, “The value was the Committee telling Josh Hawley to go eff himself,” laughing before continuing, “I don’t think there was a tremendous amount of probative value in the presentation.”

Colbert offered, “It was a little off road,” to which Hayes responded, “It was off-road, but it’s also like, the message there is — it’s important for us to see that they were running because they were scared because they were being evacuated.

“But you went out there that day to go throw your fist up and to play with fire, and everyone got to see you do that, and see you fundraise after it, and see you talk about how you own the libs,” he continued. “But not see you with your tail between your legs when the mob is about to knock down your door.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS. Watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

Comments / 146

VikingForLife
4d ago

It WAS comical. The only thing that rivaled it was Trump's "raw footage" videos. I mean, we ALL know how FULL of himself he is, but those, WHEW! I'm guessing he blew a gasket when those were shown? 😅🤣😂

Reply(26)
53
dixie
4d ago

Steve what did your people do and didn’t get prosecuted? Any favoritism going on for cheerleaders? I’d say yes. Your people broke the law let’s say the law let them run, see them run from punishment

Reply(5)
11
nyron Cameron
4d ago

Lol, why was he running when he didn't believe it was dangerous 😂

Reply(6)
38
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Chris Hayes
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mob#Politics#Aoc Reacts#Gop#Congress
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy