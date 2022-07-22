ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Abbott Elementary’ Fans React to 22 Episode Long Season 2: “Best News This Week!”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Abbott Elementary is coming back in full swing. And by full swing, I mean an entire 22-episode long second season.

After Quinta Brunson, producer and actress in the ABC show, announced the news of a full second season during the Abbott Elementary Comic-Con panel, fans of the workplace comedy took to Twitter to share their excitement.

One user wrote, “Best news this week!!”

“And what a blessing it is, just 2 exact months away and counting!” another chimed in. “Can’t wait to have you back and slinging all of that dynamic comedic sass!”

Someone else tweeted, “Holy cow 22 eps? Yessss! No more 10 or 12 or 13. We miss full season ep numbers! Congrats!”

“TWENTY-TWO LETS GOOOOO” another fan posted.

Even real-life teachers took to the social media platform to rave about the show.

One wrote, “I cannot wait! I work at a middle school. We love what you are creating!” while someone else posted, “Just in time to help me get thru my first few weeks back to school teaching my 2nd graders!”

Abbott Elementary, which recently earned seven Emmy nominations and is ABC’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49, follows a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school where, despite all the odds, they are determined to help their students succeed. Aside from Brunson, the comedy also stars comedian, writer, and actress Janelle James, Everybody Hates Chris star Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter from The Parent Trap, and The Mighty Quinn‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph.

News of the second season first came back in March, though at the time it was only supposed to premiere 13 new episodes.

“We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of … Now we get to have some fun,” Brunson said during the panel. “We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.”

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

