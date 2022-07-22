Will There Be a ‘The Gray Man 2’ on Netflix? The Russos Have a ‘Gray Man’ “Universe” Planned

Netflix could really use a franchise hit right now (hit right now), and the streaming service has placed a lot of hopes on The Gray Man, which began streaming today.

The new action-thriller—directed by Marvel alums Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely—is an adaptation of the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. It’s in the tradition of an old-school ’80s action flick, starring Gosling as a CIA agent who goes by “Six,” who was recruited from prison by the agency to become a hit man. But when Six suspects the CIA is up to something even more nefarious than usual, he goes rogue. So the CIA sends a sociopathic Chris Evans to hunt Gosling down.

Spoiler alert for The Gray Man ending: After Jessica Henwick kills Chris Evans, Six and the young girl Claire are taken into custody by the CIA, and kept separate. But not so fast—Six busts out of his prison, and then he busts Claire out, too. The final shot of the movie is the two of them driving off into the horizon, presumably to go into hiding together. And that certainly leaves the door open for the franchise Netflix is hoping for.

So will there be a Gray Man 2? Here’s what we know about a possible Gray Man sequel so far.

Will there be a Gray Man 2?

There is not yet any official news on a Gray Man sequel from Netflix, but we do know that the streaming service hopes to turn The Gray Man into a franchise if it can, based on the other Gray Man novels written by Mark Greaney.

When asked about a potential sequel movie in an interview with Screenrant, directors Anthony and Joe Russo—who also produced the movie through their company AGBO—said they approached The Gray Man as a franchise, though they did not confirm whether or not The Gray Man 2 was in the works. Said Anthony Russo, “Most things we do here we think about as a narrative universe. Certainly, that’s how we approach The Gray Man. We have many iterations of this narrative in our minds and it can have a variety of expressions, either in films or series.”

Joe added that, if there is a second movie, viewers will finally meet the character referred to as The Old Man. “If we’re fortunate enough that the audience embraces this movie and we’re fortunate enough to make more of them,” he said. “The movie’s really about a corrupt and toxic patriarchy. The Old Man is representative of that. He’s the ethereal character who floats around in the background and clearly has a lot of power and control but is very nefarious.”

There are so far a total of nine books in The Gray Man series. The second book in the series, Target, follows the protagonist as he is forced to return to his former colleagues at the CIA, thanks to a blackmailing former friend from his past. That said, the first Gray Man movie already went pretty off-book, so there’s no telling how much the second movie (if it happens) would follow the second book. Obviously, they would need to factor in the fact that Ryan Gosling now has a child to look after, which might make beating up the bad guys a tad bit more difficult.

Whether or not The Gray Man happens likely depends on how well the movie does for Netflix. At a production budget of around $200 million, it’s one of Netflix’s most expensive films, so it will need to pay off big time for the streamer. We’ll have to wait and see.

Is there a Gray Man after-credits scene?

Nope! Though we hope there will be more Gray Man on the way soon, the movie ends when it ends. There is not a mid-credits or after-credits scene. This isn’t Marvel, people!