The videos are dramatic — whales and boats colliding on the water off Plymouth, Massachusetts, over the past week. Footage and photos of a humpback whale jumping out of the water and landing on a boat Sunday has been seen around the world. But it's just one of many whale sightings, prompted by an apparent feeding frenzy under the waves, that have caused a frenzy above the waves as well this month.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO