Motorcyclist dies in crash on Woodlake Terrace in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokesperson William Franklin says the 911 call came in at 12:44 a.m. Friday and crews responded to the 100 block of Woodlake Terrace, off Nansemond Parkway near Cedar Lake.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time, but the crash is still under investigation. The motorcyclist’s identity will be released after family notification.