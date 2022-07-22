ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Woodlake Terrace in Suffolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0SRn_0gp1HViw00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokesperson William Franklin says the 911 call came in at 12:44 a.m. Friday and crews responded to the 100 block of Woodlake Terrace, off Nansemond Parkway near Cedar Lake.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time, but the crash is still under investigation. The motorcyclist’s identity will be released after family notification.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR News 3

1 killed in crash in Southhampton County, 2 flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Suffolk, VA
Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged for crash that hurt volunteer firefighter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after a crash that sent a volunteer firefighter to a hospital with serious injuries. Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Franklin
WAVY News 10

Fiery crash closes Route 58 in Franklin area

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has closed both directions of Route 58 in the Franklin area Monday. Photos sent in from a WAVY viewer show major flames and smoke and at least two vehicles on fire. 511 Hampton Roads first reported about the crash...
FRANKLIN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Woodlake Terrace
WAVY News 10

Man dies after domestic stabbing incident in Hampton

Two victims, a man and woman, are expected to survive. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oLPqi9. Man dies after domestic stabbing incident in Hampton. Norfolk police to hire retired officers to help put …. More than 370 people sign up for trade courses through …. Person dead following shooting on Corvette Dr in...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

2 displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are displaced after a Chesapeake apartment fire Monday evening. According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., crews responded to the 2900 block of Fireside Road just before 5 p.m. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city. At the scene, firefighters saw a two-story...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after stabbing at Wawa gas station leaves man with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Wawa gas station that left a man seriously injured. According to police, on July 13, 2022 at around 7:01 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of London Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YORKTOWN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

Norfolk city manager discusses future of police department

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Only on 10: Norfolk city manager discusses future …. Gov. Youngkin to donate part of salary to veterans …. Man fatally shot while trying to break into York …. Newport News judge receives update on the Seaview …. Second Wave: Dead fish wash...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy