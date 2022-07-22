ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Cooling center opens in Clifton Park for heatwave

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9SpE_0gp1GaeY00
(Getty)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has announced that the Senior Community Center will provide a cooling center for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The Cooling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m., at 6 Clifton Common Court,

“We want to ensure our residents have options as the forecast continues to show very high heat indexes through the weekend, said Town Supervisor Barrett. We are always concerned about people who lose power at their homes or experience other difficulties as the temperatures approach 100 degrees.”

Individuals are encouraged to seek help if they feel symptoms of heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat to reduce your risk of falling ill.

If possible, stay out of the sun during the heatwave and drink plenty of fluids. Be sure to check on your neighbors during the heat wave, especially the elderly, young children, and people with special needs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Way Lunch returning to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

32 years of ADA celebrated in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you attended an event at Lake George Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday, you might hear a common theme. “Lots of progress made, but more still to go” was the chorus between several voices at the “Day of Independence” celebration held on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hazardous material collection set in Queensbury

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Music and skate festival coming to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, a music festival in Lake George is bringing more than just local jams. It’s also bringing skateboard community and culture to the Queen of American Lakes. The “Wild in the Trees Music & Skate Festival” is coming this October to the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem awarded $1.5M to build multi-use path

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem is moving forward with plans to build a bicycle and pedestrian path after being awarded a $1.5 million grant. The trail will connect the Albany County Rail Trail and the Slingerlands commercial district on New Scotland Road. Town officials plan for the multi-use path...
BETHLEHEM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glimpse of Glens Falls history coming to Chapman

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum is announcing its next exhibition, featuring 17 newly-acquired photographs by Wilton native artist Seneca Ray Stoddard. The photos have never been seen before by the public at large, and each one shows a glimpse into the history of downtown Glens Falls.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closure planned for Liberty Street in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Monday that Liberty Street will be closed between Main Street and westbound State Route 5 in Amsterdam. The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 26 at 7 a.m., and will remain in place until Friday, August 26, weather permitting.
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#The Cooling Center#Clifton Common Court
NEWS10 ABC

Fire rips through popular Coxsackie diner

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews battled a blaze at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year. Around 4:49 p.m., the Coxsackie Fire Department was sent to the scene after dispatchers got word of the fire. Smoke was billowing out...
COXSACKIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New outdoor Fitness Courts open in Troy

Two outdoor MVP Health Care Fitness Courts have opened at Knickerbacker Park and Prospect Park in Troy. The Fitness Courts are free, open-air wellness centers that allow users to use their own body weight to get a complete workout.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wxhc.com

Heavy Load Transport Causes Traffic Delays

A beautiful Saturday morning led to some people being delayed for hours when a massive 200,000 pound transport bound for Albany, NY slowly went through Cortland and Homer on Route 281. The transport (pictured below) was reportedly carrying a condenser weighing 200,000 pounds for the construction of a nuclear submarine.
HOMER, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Afternoon swim in Lake George turns tragic

HAGUE | Though a fast multi-agency response raced to the waters of Lake George, a 61-year-old man died after suffering a medical condition while swimming Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible drowning near Rogers Rock State Campground. As the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews battle blaze at Johnstown Royal Mountain Inn

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update: water system leak in Fort Ann repaired

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fort Ann in Washington County is reporting a major leak in the water system. The public works department is working to locate the leak, which is interrupting the water supply. Deputy Director Tim Hardy said that his crews are currently conducting...
FORT ANN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Icy Point Rolling Ice Cream

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since 2018, Icy Point in Clifton Park has been providing endless smiles, cup by cup. Icy Point serves up Thai-inspired ice cream rolls both fresh and made-to-order. Using an advanced cold plate, liquid cream turns into ice cream in less than two minutes. They say the experience of watching ice […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy