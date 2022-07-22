ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

GMFS Out & About

By Matthew Stephens
fourstateshomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowie got out and about to the McDonald County...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Free Vaccinations, Shots, and Dewormer at upcoming "Loved Pet Clinic"

PRYOR, Okla. - On August 6th Saving Whiskers And Tails along with Salina FFA and Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health will be hosting the second annual "Loved Pet Clinic" at the Mayes Co. Fairgrounds in Pryor from 8 a.m. - noon. FREE rabies vaccinations, FREE dewormer, FREE puppy/adult dog...
PRYOR, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Half Hour Highlights 7/26/22

Treat your Aunt’s and Uncle’s to Tofu and a Coffee Milkshake to celebrate these national days! We also discuss our upcoming trip to Pittsburgh as part of the US Cellular My Town Tour. One boss purchases 50,000 mega millions tickets for his employees, the Craig County Rodeo is...
JOPLIN, MO
ozarksfn.com

Colley Feed and Farm Supply

• Location: Sarcoxie, Mo. History: Lance Colley and his grandfather, Champ Colley, started Colley Feed and Farm Supply in 2004. Lance said the idea came after seeing the variation in feed prices. “I could buy bagged feed off a pallet for one price, then five or six days later, the...
SARCOXIE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Mcdonald County, MO
Lifestyle
County
Mcdonald County, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
fourstateshomepage.com

Two adults, four kids killed in Nob Hill house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A weekend fire that left two adults and four children dead has devastated the Springdale community. This loss is something Tyler McCartney, the fire investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said even seasoned investigators were shocked by. “I’ve even called the fire...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami City Council (July 25)

MIAMI, Okla. – Miami City Council now gives residents some leeway with meters due to extraordinary circumstances. The issue was brought up to the council after two residents had issues with their water meters. The city says these issues made it impossible for city workers to correctly gauge the...
MIAMI, OK
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Water bubbling up through 15th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Princess#Gmfs Out About#The Mcdonald County Fair
KTUL

Locust Grove schools mourning after loss of Kindergarten teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Locust Grove Public Schools has announced the death of Kindergarten teacher Christy Breedlove, who taught at the the Locust Grove Early Learning Center. Locust Grove Superintendent Daniel Stokes says that over the past 24 years, Breedlove invested countless hours in volunteering and supporting the agricultural...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

‘Bear in the Air’ over Joplin; Police agencies work an aggressive vehicle enforcement event

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Ottawa County deputies capture escaped inmate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ottawa County deputies captured an escaped inmate in Miami. The Miami Police Department received a call about an inmate that escaped from his work release job at J&M Farms around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Ottawa County deputies were made aware of the situation an began...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police Officer Involved Shooting near Cunningham Park

JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding an officer involved shooting near Cunningham Park Saturday morning. About 8:20 a.m. A 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Capt Trevor Duncan tells us details. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy