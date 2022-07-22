GMFS Out & About

PRYOR, Okla. - On August 6th Saving Whiskers And Tails along with Salina FFA and Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health will be hosting the second annual "Loved Pet Clinic" at the Mayes Co. Fairgrounds in Pryor from 8 a.m. - noon. FREE rabies vaccinations, FREE dewormer, FREE puppy/adult dog...
COLUMBUS, Kan. – A southeast Kansas native continues realizing her dream, testing and installing her first microMansion home kit in Columbus. Abby Nelson, the founder and designer of microMansions, is a Columbus, Kansas native. She graduated from the Interior Design and Construction program at Pittsburg State University. According to...
Treat your Aunt’s and Uncle’s to Tofu and a Coffee Milkshake to celebrate these national days! We also discuss our upcoming trip to Pittsburgh as part of the US Cellular My Town Tour. One boss purchases 50,000 mega millions tickets for his employees, the Craig County Rodeo is...
• Location: Sarcoxie, Mo. History: Lance Colley and his grandfather, Champ Colley, started Colley Feed and Farm Supply in 2004. Lance said the idea came after seeing the variation in feed prices. “I could buy bagged feed off a pallet for one price, then five or six days later, the...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A weekend fire that left two adults and four children dead has devastated the Springdale community. This loss is something Tyler McCartney, the fire investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said even seasoned investigators were shocked by. “I’ve even called the fire...
MIAMI, Okla. – Miami City Council now gives residents some leeway with meters due to extraordinary circumstances. The issue was brought up to the council after two residents had issues with their water meters. The city says these issues made it impossible for city workers to correctly gauge the...
JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
GROVE, Okla. — Parking in a handicapped spot can net anyone without a permit a hefty fine. An older Grove couple says they need a placard to legally park in a handicapped spot, but for months keep running into the same roadblock to getting it. Just before the COVID-19...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Locust Grove Public Schools has announced the death of Kindergarten teacher Christy Breedlove, who taught at the the Locust Grove Early Learning Center. Locust Grove Superintendent Daniel Stokes says that over the past 24 years, Breedlove invested countless hours in volunteering and supporting the agricultural...
MIAMI, Okla. – Oklahoma Police Officers arrested an inmate this morning after he escaped from his work release job on a local farm. At around 8:45 a.m., Miami Dispatch received a call stating a Vinita DOC inmate escaped from J&M Farms while on work release. While investigating the case,...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ottawa County deputies captured an escaped inmate in Miami. The Miami Police Department received a call about an inmate that escaped from his work release job at J&M Farms around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Ottawa County deputies were made aware of the situation an began...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Details are emerging regarding an officer involved shooting near Cunningham Park Saturday morning. About 8:20 a.m. A 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Capt Trevor Duncan tells us details. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place...
