This week, Mo State Parks honors 1,900 mile trek by Buffalo Soldiers

The Southeast Missourian reports that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, have been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Devon Matlock. They are being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond. Officials with Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said Matlock had been shot Tuesday at a home on State Route JJ. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation. After a gunshot report was made to the Marble Hill Police Department, Matlock was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside of a business. Deputies performed first aid before an ambulance transported Matlock to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Primer and Thompson were later arrested at an unspecified residence.

1 DAY AGO