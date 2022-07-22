ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This week, Mo State Parks honors 1,900 mile trek by Buffalo Soldiers

 4 days ago

All week, the Missouri State Parks have been honoring a historic event: A...

Missouri manufacturers applaud Grainbelt electrical transmission expansion

The massive Grainbelt Electrical Transmission project is proceeding across northern Missouri, and has announced it will double the amount of electricity that it will offer the state. Ray McCarty of Missouri’s manufacturing trade group – called Associated Industries of Missouri – applauds this decision. McCarty says the...
MISSOURI STATE
New study about teen driving ranks MO towards the bottom

A new Wallethub study is out on teen driving. It ranks Missouri 48th in the nation for teen driving, along with other lower rankings in other categories. Mark Toti reports from Farmington. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
MO lawmaker goes on trade mission with the governor

One state representative is traveling with Governor Mike Parson on his trade mission underway. Brent Martin reports that she hopes local ties with German-based companies make for a compelling pitch. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
More businesses turning to Missouri’s Linked Deposit Program to get better loan deal

Missouri’s Linked Deposit Program is gaining popularity among the state’s businesses during this time of record inflation and high gas prices. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office oversees the program, called MO Bucks. He says MO Bucks helps the state’s small businesses, local government agencies and farmers access loans at a lower interest rate.
MISSOURI STATE
Governor wants special session to happen close to September’s veto session

Governor Mike Parson says we could soon know the date for the special session of the Missouri General Assembly. He has said he intends to call the special session to lower the state income tax and extend agriculture-related tax incentives. Governor Parson says having the special session near September’s veto session would make sense because lawmakers will be back at the Capitol, and it would be cheaper.
MISSOURI STATE
Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill

The Southeast Missourian reports that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, have been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Devon Matlock. They are being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond. Officials with Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said Matlock had been shot Tuesday at a home on State Route JJ. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation. After a gunshot report was made to the Marble Hill Police Department, Matlock was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside of a business. Deputies performed first aid before an ambulance transported Matlock to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Primer and Thompson were later arrested at an unspecified residence.

