GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory continues for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley until 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be the third day in a row of triple-digit heat. Limited cooling at night and in the early morning will limit our body’s recovery time. That means the heat stress on our body is increasing, and heat-related illness, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 101 to 104 degrees. That’s after Friday’s highs of 102 to 105 across the Grand Valley.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO