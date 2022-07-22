ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Amber Alert: Police search for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City, suspect in her abduction

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Police near Houston are searching for an 11-year-old girl they believe is in danger and a man in connection with her abduction.

An Amber Alert notice said Imani Stephens was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City, which is a little less than 20 miles southwest of Houston.

She’s described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’2″ tall and weighs 111 pounds. Police said she also has scars on both her wrists.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black-and-gray shirt with black-striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Suspicious death near Waterloo Park, no suspect in custody

Authorities are also looking for Daniel Diaz, 28, related to her disappearance. He was last heard from in Missouri City. He’s described as having brown hair and eyes. He’s about 5’8″ tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VezOO_0gp1CanO00
Police in Missouri City are searching for an 11-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man in connection with her abduction. (Texas DPS Photos)

Police believe Diaz is driving a gray, new model pickup truck. The license plate number isn’t known.

If you have any information about the abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Missouri City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Missouri City, TX
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive in Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fugitive wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant is in custody after his arrest in Grape Creek on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Danos, 40, of Sargent, TX was located and arrested in Grape Creek following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office says the Special Response Team was activated to arrest Danos due to the severity of the charges against him.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
News Channel 25

Arrest made for nearly 2-decades-old double-homicide case in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Cleveland Police Department with the Texas Rangers made an arrest for a nearly two-decades-old double-homicide case. On July 8, authorities from the Texas Rangers and Cleveland police arrested Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine of Freeport for the murders of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez on April 14, 2005 after receiving confirmation of her DNA being linked to the crime scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Texas Dps#Abduction#Violent Crime#Crocs#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Hiker found dead on Chimneys Trail in Big Bend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Thursday, a 75-year-old man from Houston was found dead in Big Bend National Park. Rangers found the man along Chimneys Trail on July 21 about half a mile from the trailhead. “Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” stated Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz, “and our […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

One dead in Meade County three-vehicle crash

SUMMERSET, S.D. — A man from Katy, Texas has died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 14 in Summerset. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that 66-year-old Gary Holcombe was moving westbound on Interstate 90 on his motorcycle and slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 49-year-old Shane Devine of Piedmont.
kingwood.com

5 assault suspects arrested in Humble 7/12/22

On July 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Forest Timbers Circle in reference to an in progress disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that Carolina Hernandez, Geana Cora-Sierra, Katherine Zavala, April Zavala and Saylor Moraida drove to the location to confront another female over past issues and physically assaulted her.
HUMBLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy