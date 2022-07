An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot during a dispute in Harbor City Monday evening, and one person was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Dorset Place and Woodbury Drive, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, and the deputy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff’s department reported.

