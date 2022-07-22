ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Jury finds Fort Wayne woman not guilty in husband’s death

By Jazlynn Bebout
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 75-year-old Fort Wayne woman has now been acquitted in her husband’s 2021 killing. In court Thursday evening, an Allen County jury found Susan Behny not guilty on a charge of murder. On November 8, 2021, police were called to...

fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Two involved in Auburn murder-suicide had previous relationship

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people involved in the apparent murder-suicide in Auburn on Monday. Monday morning, police say they were called to an Auburn home on reports of shots fired. The suspect fled, starting a police pursuit that ended after shots were fired from the suspect’s car. Officers say the two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman broke into apartment, shot her girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of breaking into an apartment and shooting her then-girlfriend is now facing a felony count of attempted murder, as well as various other charges. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 31-year-old Geria Hogan with a slew of counts Tuesday, laying out details...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne woman shot by husband dies days later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne woman who was shot by her husband before he killed himself last week has died from her injuries. The Allen County Coroner says 47-year-old Thin Thin Khaing died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital early Saturday morning. Authorities say her husband,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Woman found shot on Willshire Estates Drive has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police were called to a home in 4000 block of Willshire Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on July 19 after a man reported a woman outside bleeding. Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An unresponsive adult male was found dead inside a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Fort Wayne, Huntington men killed in head-on crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Huntington County Coroner has identified two men who died at the scene of a head-on crash late Monday. '. The coroner says 37-year-old Mohamed Najed of Fort Wayne was driving a 2008 Honda Accord east on County Road 900 North when he crossed the median around 11:55 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

2 drivers killed in Huntington County crash ID’d

HUNTINGTON CO., Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on Monday on County Road 900 North near 4924 East. That’s east of US 24 and Roanoke. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Silver Alert issued for New Haven teen

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Release) – The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lillian Englehart, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and pants. Lillian is missing from...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

2 dead in ‘murder/suicide’ in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were killed in what Indiana State Police called a “murder/suicide” in DeKalb County early Monday. Police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Griswold Court, in the Griswold Estates apartment complex on Auburn’s southeast side, on a report of shots fired.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

State Police: 2 dead in DeKalb County shooting

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two people are dead in DeKalb County, Indiana State Police (ISP) say. Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Auburn Police officers were called to the 800 block of Griswold Court for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a car leaving the area, State Police say. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, initiating a pursuit.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

2 from Dekalb County die in what police believe was murder-suicide

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman from DeKalb County died after a domestic situation that led to what police believe was a murder-suicide. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the Auburn Police Department went to residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fired, Indiana State Police say.
AUBURN, IN
WOWO News

Two Adults & Five Children Escape Sunday Morning Fort Wayne Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and five children escaped a mid-morning house fire Sunday on the city’s south side. Fort Wayne Fire officials were called to the 4400 block of Lillie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday as Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, according to a news release. The fire, which caused heavy damage, was burning in a bedroom, the kitchen, living room and attic. The structure also sustained heavy smoke and moderate water damage. Crews brought the blaze under control 12 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported. Although officials were working to determine the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a bedroom, the release said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Paulding woman dies in Allen County crash

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Paulding woman has died after her SUV crashed into an Adams County ditch Monday morning. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say Judith Myers was driving west on U.S. 224 when the SUV ran off the road near County Road 600 East. First responders free Myers from...
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD responding to large fire at Goshen Road business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a large fire at a business in the 2500 block of Goshen Road Tuesday morning. FWFD Public Information Officer Adam O’Conner says crews responded around 10 a.m. to a building owned by Parker Towing, where plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.
FORT WAYNE, IN

