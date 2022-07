Deputies say the head-on crash happened near the 114-mile marker in the Sissonville area on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022. Authorities say Wickline was traveling north on I-77 when, according to witnesses, his vehicle crossed the median and went into the path of oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and colliding with another vehicle.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO