Florida State

Florida Dad Arrested After Killing Daughter’s Dogs By Locking Them in a Hot Car for Three Days

By Hailey Kanowsky
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dad in Florida allegedly locked his daughter’s three dogs in a car for three days in the heat, which eventually led to their deaths. The 72-year-old man, Felton Charles Henderson, is now being held in jail. His daughter was getting ready to go out of town for...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 56

Vicster
4d ago

My heart breaks for the daughter,thinking her dad would care for her pets! The old man deserves more than he's probably going to get!!!😡 Better laws against animal abuse!!!

Reply
57
Tami Sigman
3d ago

Nope. You've got bigger things happening in what's left of this man's brain. There's no coming back from this and no medicine to cure it. He needs to be put to sleep permanently. As his daughter, I would do ANYTHING within my power to get as far away from him as possible. Forever.

Reply(1)
20
Ken Desselle
4d ago

Lock him in the car for three days here in the California high desert this week. NO WATER FOR HIM EITHER

Reply(4)
46
