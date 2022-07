CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville couple is recovering after they lost their 35-year home to a fire in what they say is a random, brazen home invasion. Bethanie Schmucker and Clarence Newman, both in their early 70’s, describe being punched and kicked by a man after he had entered their home and lit their back deck on fire. The fire eventually engulfed all but the brick of their house.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO