Cardinals vs. Reds odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, July 22 best bets from proven model

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds (34-57) and the St. Louis Cardinals (50-44) face off in the first contest of their three-game series on Friday. The Cardinals currently sit in second place in the NL Central standings. Meanwhile, the Reds have struggled thus far and have the second-worst record in the MLB. Adam Wainwright...

CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Juan Soto trade: Who's in best position to land star? Ranking seven interested teams, including Yankees, Mets

With just one week until Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Washington Nationals continue to discuss trades involving outfielder Juan Soto, according to what league sources have told CBS Sports. Soto's availability stems from his recent rejection of a 15-year, $440 million extension. CBS Sports has already ranked Soto's likeliest...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on IL

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Stanton could return as soon as the middle of next week, depending on the severity of his injury. Stanton struggled during the stretch after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Given their comfortable position in the standings, the Yankees might be extra cautious when timing Stanton's return.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
CBS Sports

Tigers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Agrees to deal with Tigers

Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday. Gonzalez had been a free agent since declining an assignment to Triple-A by the Brewers earlier this month, but he was able to land a spot with another squad. While he will open his Tigers tenure in the minors, he could see big-league time at some point before the season comes to a close.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Nick Allen: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Allen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros. Allen started the past three contests and will take a seat after going 2-for-10 with an RBI and a run. Jonah Bride will shift to second base while Vimael Machin starts at the hot corner.
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Held out Tuesday

Marsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Marsh started the last nine games the Angels played, but he will get a mental break after going just 5-for-27 (.185) over that span. Magneuris Sierra will take Marsh's place in the Angels' outfield.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, after he was hit in the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace him on the active roster.
CBS Sports

Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The left-hander was sent back to the minors after he served as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He drew his ninth start of the season with the big club in the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision while striking out three over five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks. Though Pilkington will head to the minors for the time being, he could be called up in short order, as the Guardians have yet to settle on a permanent fifth starter while Aaron Civale (wrist) is on the 15-day injured list.
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
CBS Sports

Saints' Marcus Maye: Receives clearance for camp

General Manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday that Maye is "ready to go" for training camp. It's good news for the Saints and Maye, who is expected to replace Marcus Williams at safety after signing a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March. He notched 88 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions the last time he played a full season, so he has an outside shot at achieving fantasy-relevant DB production in 2022.
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
