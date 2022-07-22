ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Lobster Rescued From Virginia Red Lobster Restaurant Dies

By AJ Goldbloom
Freckles Photo Credit: The Virginia Living Museum

"Freckles" the rare Calico lobster rescued from a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant, has died.

He was a 1 in 30 million crustacean that was found in a 2021 shipment for a local Red Lobster, according to The Virginia Living Museum.

Freckles was donated to the museum and was spending his days there.

He was in the process of shedding his exoskeleton, but Freckles', in his old age, couldn't muster the energy that required, and he died on July 16.

