Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi crashes into Wisconsin home; 8-month-old boy dead

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.
WBAY Green Bay

Woman arrested after fiery crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway "A" north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
Fox11online.com

Caregiver gets makeover after helping fiance recover from crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan July 4 shooting, attempted homicide charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - LeMarr Washington, Jr., 22, of Sheboygan faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a July 4 shooting near 10th and Michigan in Sheboygan. Police responded after 11 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot on the steps of a home in the...
wearegreenbay.com

AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
whby.com

Alcohol, speed factors in Fox River boat crash: Report

OSHKOSH, Wis. –A DNR report sheds more light on a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River earlier this month. Officers who investigated the crash say a powerboat owned by Jason Lindemann struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler nearly head-on in the middle of the river on the night of July 9.
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
Fox11online.com

Power pole crash closes portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River man arrested after allegedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend

FALL RIVER, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Sunday after they said he beat and seriously injured his girlfriend. Officials said the 36-year-old man from Fall River had been released from jail just days before the incident after serving a sentence. Emergency crews were called to a residence in Fall River just after 5:40 a.m. Sunday for a report that a 42-year-old woman was conscious but having a hard time breathing.
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a "Severe Thunderstorm Warning.". The City of Hartford was included in a "Tornado Warning"...
