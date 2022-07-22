Crews make progress against destructive Texas wildfires

A Type 1 Helicopter drops lake water on a blaze along FM 1148 Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Possum Kingdom Lake in Graham, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram… Read More

(ValleyCentral) – Officials say firefighting crews are progressing in their battle against two destructive North Texas wildfires. Firefighters have expanded their containment from 15% to 50% Thursday of the 500-acre fire that destroyed five homes on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore.

The Chalk Mountain Fire is still 10% contained Thursday after blackening 10 1/2 square miles and destroying 16 homes.

But the Texas A&M Forest Service says aerial retardant drops have cut the fire intensity so crews could clear fire lines on its eastern and western flanks. They’re now clearing a fire line on the northern front after focusing on protecting homes.