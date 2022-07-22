Dwayne Johnson’s Youngest Daughters Are Mini-Wrestlers at Home

Dwayne Johnson/Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad, with Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone Alexandra, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, who is also his business partner. But make no mistake: his little “tornados” are every full of chaotic energy like their dad. The Rock recently shared how his youngest daughters are mini wrestlers at home, and the story is so cute!

Dwayne Johnson Highlights the Struggle of Trying to Take a Nap as a Parent in Funny New Video

In an interview with Kerry Washington, guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on July 21, Johnson detailed how his little girls jump on him at home.

“They love seeing me, because it’s almost like it’s just a different lifetime for them,” The Rock said about showing his daughters videos of his WWE matches. “So they’re fascinated when they see me in old matches,” he said. “They love jumping off couches on me.”

That is so adorable! He shows his daughters videos of his wrestling career, and they immediately decide to challenge him. We can just picture the little girls jumping off the couch and trying to pin their dad down. The confidence is amazing! We need a video of that, ASAP.

Despite their inclination for rough housing, the girls actually love playing pranks on their dad even more.

“Their favorite thing is putting makeup on me,” The Rock said. “We play this game where they’re just like, ‘Close your eyes Daddy!’ And I gotta close my eyes … and it’s just a face full of peanut butter.”

Washington, who is mom to Isabelle Amarachi, 8, and Caleb Kelechi, 5, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, asks, “And you let them?”

And he responds with a smile, “Bring it on!” as the crowd cheers.

The DC League of Super-Pets star also shared more details about his daughter, Simone, who recently made her WWE debut.

“She has a cool wrestling name, it’s Ava Raine,” he said.

“She’s the first, fourth generation of pro wrestlers in WWE,” he continues. “That name, Ava Raine, can mean a lot of things, but to me and my mind, it means she’s going to lay the smackdown on candy asses.”

On his birthday in May, The Rock posted a sweet photo with his youngest daughters, writing, “My two little tornadoes made my birthday so special 🌪🌪 👧🏽👧🏽❤️❤️.”

“I walked thru the door to a huge D.A.D. surprise made out of 🌹and they jumped in my arms in their little Polynesian dresses 🌺 🌊 🤙🏾🥰,” he wrote. “Every man wants a son, but [every] man NEEDS a daughter.”

His pride and love for his daughters shines through in every story he tells about them!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.