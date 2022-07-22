ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Trade Desk Shares Are Nosediving Following Snap Stock's Earnings Report

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are trading lower by 5.66% to $48.10 Friday morning. Shares of digital advertising companies at large are trading lower...

