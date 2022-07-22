ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Fewer than 10,000 Alabamians without power following storms

By William Thornton
AL.com
 4 days ago
Less than 10,000 Alabama Power customers were without power as of 9 a.m. today, following a round of storms Thursday. Most of the remaining outages were clustered in the...

alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Storms Developing over North Alabama

Morning satellite imagery indicated something was up over Northwest Alabama, and it turns out to be true. Showers and thunderstorms have been developing over the past hour in areas mainly northwest of I-59. It is that old MCV over Mississippi left a little boundary over Northwest Alabama. The heaviest storms...
ALABAMA STATE
WMTW

Maine records largest hail in years

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine has seen some pretty intense thunderstorms recently, but one supercell storm on Sunday was particularly impressive. The National Weather Service in Caribou says a storm in northern Aroostook County produced hail as large as tennis balls. That is the largest hail reported in Maine since 2015.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Boston

What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”. Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end. The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity...
BOSTON, MA
WKBN

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wvtm13.com

Storm damage reports in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deadly storms badly damaged some parts of central Alabama on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. In Birmingham, police said two children died and others were trapped inside a home on Tenth Ave. W. after a tree fell on the roof. One woman and another child were taken to the hospital with injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Future of I-10 toll bridge, Bayway project hinge on ‘extremely significant’ votes Wednesday

Almost 36 months have passed since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project as “dead.”. Why did she do that? The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in August 2019 to remove the previous $2.1 billion version from its short-term plan, called the “Transportation Improvement Plan” or TIP, following outcry from residents over tolls.
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Blocked railroad crossings in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not just frustrating, it can be dangerous!. We’re talking about blocked railroad crossings. It’s happening all over Shelby County so much , area law enforcement agencies are getting involved. Blocked railroad crossings can cause dangerous delays. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
CBS 42

VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, July 25

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new groundbreaking in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permits values, project addresses and much more!. Alabama Center for the Arts Residence Hall | Decatur. Project Cost: $15,496,572.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

More than 49,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are 1,125 power outages at this time with 49,299 customers being impacted. Storms are expected to last throughout most of Thursday night. Stay with CBS...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s newest attraction, City Walk, had been open less than a month when the newly painted road was marred with skid marks from an illegal car exhibition. A bystander gave WBRC video of cars drifting on 23rd Street North over the weekend. The witness said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

