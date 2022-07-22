ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Internet Outage Left More Than 10 Million People Without Internet For 15 Hours

By Sam Msiska
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During what was arguably the worst internet outage in the country, nearly 10 million Canadian residents were left without internet and mobile services beginning at 4:30 a.m. two Fridays ago. What happened: Customers of one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. RCI lost internet service...

