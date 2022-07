– Anthony V. Smolskis, 94 of 790 Grafton St., WWII Veteran, Machinist, died Friday July 22, in Bass Harbor, Maine after a short illness. He leaves three daughters Christina A. Donovan and her husband Roland of Bass Harbor, ME, to with whom he lived with during his las few years and enjoyed every moment there. Patricia Moran of Florida. Julianne LaTour and husband Clark of Douglas, MA. Two grandchildren, grandson Michael LaTour and Chels Fiorillo. granddaughter Justine (LaTour) Gibbons and her husband Joseph and their daughter Genevieve Joy, Anthony’s first great grand-daughter. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Irene R. Lakus. His brothers Stephen Willins and William Valancius, three sisters, Valerie Blum, Isabelle Zaparaska, Blanche Grudzinski.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO