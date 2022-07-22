Police release name of father, son killed in U.S. 131 crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Police released the names of a father and son killed Thursday in a crash with a semitrailer. Albert Richard Fields Jr., 58, and...www.mlive.com
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Police released the names of a father and son killed Thursday in a crash with a semitrailer. Albert Richard Fields Jr., 58, and...www.mlive.com
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0