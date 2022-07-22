ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Man arrested for removing "No Parking" sign from South Florida neighborhood

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Marathon, FL - A man who threatened city officials that he'd remove a "no parking sign" from his neighborhood fulfilled his promise after the sign was installed, landing him behind bars.

65-year-old David Andrew Herberholz was charged with petit theft after he removed a no parking sign along the 500 block of Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon.

Authorities say that as crews installed the sign, Herberholz warned officials that if they placed a sign near his home, he would remove it.

Deputies say a day after the sign was install, it was gone.

When questioned, Herberholz admitted to stealing the sign and putting it in the canal.

Officials retrieved the $120 sign and returned it to the city.

Monroe County deputies took Herberholz to jail.

