Obituary & Services: Wilma Jean McKinney

Ruby Lamp, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Ruby was born the daughter of Simon Thomas and Dorothy Hazel (Watts) Boude on August 11, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clyde A. Lamp on June 15, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2010. Ruby and Clyde owned and operated Lamp Grocery Store from 1952 until 1971, and then Molly Bee Flowers from 1976 until 1991. Ruby made more than 1000 stuffed puppies to give to Children’s Mercy Hospital, as well as others to make them feel better. She also made sock monkeys for all of her grandchildren.
