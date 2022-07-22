Obituary & Services: Wilma Jean McKinney

Dean Oswalt, 94, of Princeton, MO passed away at his home on July 23, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Princeton. Dean was born January 4, 1928, in Princeton to Earl Glen and Pearl Josephine (LaFever) Oswalt. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1947. Along with farming his whole life he worked two years for Bryan Produce, ran a milk route for Elvin Hunter for two years, then for himself. He worked for COOP for six years. Dean owned and operated Oswalt Grocery Store from 1959-1965 and Oswalt Greenhouse from 1965- 1989. He retired from MODOT in 1983. Dean was a member of IOOF Lodge #52. He served on the Mercer County Fair Board, Mercer County Senior Center Board, and was a Trustee for Morgan Township. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Dean was married to Mary Madeline Bryant in 1951 and had one son, Eddy Dean. Mary passed away in 1975. He married Barbara Howe on November 10, 1976.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO