Spickard, MO

Obituary & Services: Wilma Jean McKinney

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma Jean McKinney (McHargue), 88, of Round Rock, TX peacefully went to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with her son, Jeff, and daughter, Janet at her side. Jean was born at home in Spickard, MO to Dewey and Alice (nee Vaughn) McHargue. She...

www.kttn.com

Related
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Kathryn Louise (Kemp) Turpin

Kathryn Louise (Kemp) Turpin, 94, Eldon, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Kathryn was born on the Fairgrounds in Bethany, Missouri on December 26, 1927, the daughter of John T. and Zelma Beatrice (King) Kemp. The extended family was large with sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins galore. Many played a part in Kathryn’s life because they traveled together on the family carnival, Kemp, and Turpin United shows.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ruby Lamp

Ruby Lamp, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Ruby was born the daughter of Simon Thomas and Dorothy Hazel (Watts) Boude on August 11, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clyde A. Lamp on June 15, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2010. Ruby and Clyde owned and operated Lamp Grocery Store from 1952 until 1971, and then Molly Bee Flowers from 1976 until 1991. Ruby made more than 1000 stuffed puppies to give to Children’s Mercy Hospital, as well as others to make them feel better. She also made sock monkeys for all of her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jimmy Dale Parkhurst

Jimmy Dale Parkhurst, 85, Eagleville, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on March 26, 1937, the son of Garland “Jim” and Maxine (Bowen) Parkhurst. He had five brothers and two sisters: Ferris Leland, Gary DeWayne, Doyle Eugene, Janet Gaylene, Robert Lee, Claire Rex, and Linda Dianne.
EAGLEVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Nina May Ragan

Nina May Ragan, 91, Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. She was born on July 23, 1931, to Gene and Violet (Groves) Umphfleet. She had two brothers, Larry Dale and Leland, and one sister, Avis. Nina graduated from Princeton High School as valedictorian of her class and went on to Trenton to work.
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dean Oswalt

Dean Oswalt, 94, of Princeton, MO passed away at his home on July 23, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Princeton. Dean was born January 4, 1928, in Princeton to Earl Glen and Pearl Josephine (LaFever) Oswalt. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1947. Along with farming his whole life he worked two years for Bryan Produce, ran a milk route for Elvin Hunter for two years, then for himself. He worked for COOP for six years. Dean owned and operated Oswalt Grocery Store from 1959-1965 and Oswalt Greenhouse from 1965- 1989. He retired from MODOT in 1983. Dean was a member of IOOF Lodge #52. He served on the Mercer County Fair Board, Mercer County Senior Center Board, and was a Trustee for Morgan Township. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Dean was married to Mary Madeline Bryant in 1951 and had one son, Eddy Dean. Mary passed away in 1975. He married Barbara Howe on November 10, 1976.
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Geraldine Baxter

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Mary Fay Jones

Mary F. Jones of Anniston, Al, formerly of Milan, Mo. passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mary was born in Milan, on March 24 1933 to George F. and Lillie Mae Eddy (Montgomery). She was married to Price L. Jones on January 2, 1954. Preceding her in...
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Leadership Northwest Missouri class of 2022 graduates 20 students

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2022 graduation ceremony in Jamesport at the AV Spillman Event Center. The celebration began with a welcome by Emcee, Rachel Davidson, LNWMO Board President, and the 2019 LNWMO alum. Marsha Martin, Class of 2022, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. Brooke McAtee and Kendra Pickering, members of the Class of 2022, reflected on their class year sharing memorable moments, followed by a video presentation created by Brittany Higgins, Class of 2022. Dr. Tim Crowley shared uplifting leadership thoughts with all in attendance. Randy Mendenhall, Board Finance Member, and 2020 LNWMO alum thanked all Program Sponsors-Affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; Platinum: BTC Bank; Gold: Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri; Silver: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Farmers State Bank, Hedrick Medical Center/Wright Memorial Hospital, Mosaic Health System and Northwest Missouri State University; Bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Commerce Bank/St. Joseph, Nodaway Valley Bank, and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Veteran events in Trenton during August

Veterans benefit opportunities in Trenton are during the first week of August. The veterans’ service officer will be at the VFW Post home in Trenton on Monday, August 1st from 9 o’clock until 2 o’clock. The KC Vet Center will be present from noon to 2 o’clock next Monday for a group session focused on post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment to civilian life. The group meeting will be scheduled on the first Monday of each month.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carol Thomas

A former Trenton resident and employee in the business office of KTTN, Carol Thomas, died Thursday at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She was 88 and a resident of Kearney. Survivors include her husband of nearly 70 years, Frank Thomas of the home, son and daughter Larry Thomas, and...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

THS Alumni Weekend Car and Cycle Show set for September 3rd

Vehicles will be on display at Trenton High School in September as part of the THS Alumni Weekend Car and Cycle Show. The event will be held on September 3, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm. The preregistration fee is $10 and is due by August 3rd. Registration on...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton City Council authorizes price range on purchase of next police car

The Trenton City Council Monday evening authorized a price range on the purchase of the next police car. The state bidding process is expected to open in October. Upon the recommendation of Police Chief Rex Ross, the council pre-approved a price of $29,000 to $35,000 for a Dodge Charger. The city of Trenton had recent success in selling surplus property on the Purple Wave auction site. City administrator. Ron Urton said Trenton received just over $49,000 with the online auction of equipment. This included $4,900 for a 2014 police interceptor. With that in mind, the council Monday evening authorized two other police cars to be placed on the Purple Wave auction.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building Inspector reports 25 inspections through July 18

There were 25 building inspections in Trenton from June 13th through July 18, 2022. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 10 of those inspections were for rentals. There were seven new construction inspections, three pre-permit inspections, three right-of-way inspections, and two dangerous building issues. Out of seven permit applications, five...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry to visit Trenton only once during August

The Trenton First Baptist Church has made an advance announcement that the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will stop in Trenton only once, during August. For some time, the mobile pantry has come to the First Baptist Church on Oklahoma Avenue twice a month – on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday mornings. Pastor Josh Gottman reports the next time the mobile pantry will be in Trenton is Wednesday, August 17th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Fire Department responds to pickup fire in THS parking lot

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a pickup truck on fire in the Trenton High School parking lot on Tuesday morning, July 26th. Firefighter Dustin Whorton reports that, upon arrival, a small number of flames were observed coming from under the hood near the driver’s side headlight. Firefighters used a one and three-quarter-inch hand line and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on drug allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man last week. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart has been charged with the July 21st possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. He’s also charged with driving while his license was revoked or suspended and having no proof of maintaining financial responsibility on a motor vehicle.
TRENTON, MO

