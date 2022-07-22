ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shand Import Launches Spirits Wholesale Distribution in California

Cover picture for the articleShand Import LLC, an experienced importer of brands such as Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky and Black Bull Blended Malt Whisky, announces the launch of Shand Import Distribution in California. Based in Los Angeles, Shand has cultivated a catalog of rare and specialty boutique spirits, imported from around the world, and now...

