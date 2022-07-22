Shand Import Launches Spirits Wholesale Distribution in California

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Frank August’s inaugural and flagship release is a true ‘Small Batch’ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; each batch is blended with no more than 10-15 barrels. It theoretically is a Bottled-in-Bond product (BIB), but as they are not permitted to disclose their distiller, they are unable to include their distillery’s DSP on their bottle. And as a result, are not able to officially assign it a BIB designation. Retailing for $69.99, Frank August ‘Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey’ does adhere to the stringent BIB requirements and is a testament to the high quality and standards the brand has set for itself. Frank August’s minimalist bottle design is custom made to reflect the brand’s philosophy of modernity and belief that less is more. The bottle was intentionally crafted to function as a beautiful decanter, with a heavy-weight brass closure, discrete precious metal gold decoration and a clear back label which peels away effortlessly, leaving zero residue. The disciplined design details serve to inspire a ‘second life’ once the bottle has been fully enjoyed. Frank August is distributed in the following markets: CA, AZ, WA, NV, KY, D.C., FL (available now) and NY (available August 2022).

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO