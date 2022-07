The State Rental Assistance Program is accepting pre-applications for the rental assistance waitlist until 5pm Monday. All pre-applications submitted online during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database and a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting lists. Pre-applications for SRAP assistance will be accepted from very low-income households. Applicants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor. Pre-applications successfully submitted during the open enrollment period have the same chance of being selected during the lottery. Those selected in the lottery for the wait list will then be eligible to receive SRAP vouchers as they become available.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO