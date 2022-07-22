ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Will Going to Die in Stranger Things Season 5?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of Stranger Things threw a lot of people for a loop, but it also kind of affirmed what a lot of people had been thinking for a while, especially when it comes to Will Byers. The fact that he’s gay would have been a bigger deal in the era...

tvovermind.com

TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Bad Monkey”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already-impressive lineup of TV dramas. Titled Bad Monkeys, the series is created and executive-produced by TV veteran Bill Lawrence, who created such shows as Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, and Ted Lasso, and wrote for others like The Nanny and Boy Meets World. Bad Monkeys is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. Apple’s press release describes the plot of the show as follows: “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.” Bad Monkey promises to feature an A-list of cast members, many of whom have worked in prestigious projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming TV series Bad Monkey.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Will Michael Myers Finally Die In Halloween Ends?

Any horror movie fan should agree that masked killer Michael Myers is one of the most terrifying villains of the genre. I mean, how can you possibly disagree? Once you hear that iconic theme music play, you instantly think about the masked maniac casually walking around a dark neighborhood. That’s probably what makes him scarier than any other horror movie villain. He never runs or shows any kind of emotion. When he’s after his prey, he’ll walk like he’s going for a stroll in the park. Most often, he’ll be wielding a regular kitchen knife to kill his victims, but he actually doesn’t need anything. Michael Myers is a walking hurricane of destruction that can’t be stopped. And what’s under that blank mask? Based on the brief glimpse we got in the first Halloween, just an ugly, deformed face. You have to wonder where that came from.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“The Tuxedo” Turns 20 In 2022

2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of The Tuxedo, and we think it’s about time that this underrated gem is rewatched. Starring Jackie Chan and Jennifer Love Hewitt, The Tuxedo is a hilarious action-comedy about a regular guy who gets mixed up with a secret agent. If you need a refresher of what the movie is about, here’s a description of the plot, from Rotten Tomatoes: “Cabbie-turned-chauffeur Jimmy Tong (Jackie Chan) learns there is really only one rule when you work for playboy millionaire Clark Devlin (Jason Isaacs) : Never touch Devlin’s prized tuxedo.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Titanic” Turns 25 In 2022

When Titanic was released in theaters in 1997, no one could have predicted the cultural phenomenon it would become. Twenty-five years later, the film is still considered one of the greatest ever made. It has been watched by millions of people all over the world, and its legacy continues to be remembered. The movie tells the story of the sinking of the Titanic, one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history. The film is a love story set against the backdrop of this tragedy, and it features some of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. In a review by The Santa Cruz Sentinel, Wallace Baine wrote of the movie: “Titanic was expected to be impressive. It is, friends, much more than that. It attains a state of humbling majesty, evoking with a sense of unashamed grandeur a terribly out-of-style but vital emotion, awe.” In 2022, Titanic will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and there is no doubt that fans will flock to see it again on the big screen. It’s a movie you’ve probably watched a million times already, but in commemoration of its 25th anniversary, it wouldn’t hurt to give Titanic the love it deserves in its silver year. Here are a few reasons to watch Titanic on its 25th anniversary in 2022:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Multiverse

What might happen if you came face to face with yourself? What thoughts would run through your head? Would you be ready to kill the other you, or let them live in the hopes that they would eventually find a way back to their alternate dimension? These are all good questions to ask since they’re the type of questions one might ask when presented with the reality that’s staring them right in the face. When Loretta, Amy, Danny, and Gerry go mucking about with an attempt to find a parallel universe, therefore instilling the thought that there are infinite universes beyond our own, they end up setting in place a chain of events that becomes far more dangerous than they could have imagined. Multiverse is an interesting movie to watch since it’s a big step above the regular Indie movie and is set on delivering a story that would ask serious questions concerning what people might do when presented with their own desires, fears, iniquities, and failures in the form of another living person. But somewhere along the line, the acting does start to fade a bit, as was kind of expected.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Simone” Turns 20 In 2022

This year, Simone turns 20 years old. It’s hard to believe that it has been two decades since this mind-bending thriller was released in theaters. Critics panned the movie when it first came out, but time has a way of changing perspective. It has since grown a cult following and has discovered a newfound appreciation for the storyline and its wonderful cast. But before we discuss that, here’s a refresher on what the movie is about, via Rotten Tomatoes: “A contemporary satire on Hollywood, “Simone” is the story of disillusioned producer Viktor Taransky (Al Pacino), who creates the first totally believable synthetic actress, Simone. However, swept up by her instant success, including a major singing career, the producer cannot bear to admit his fraud to the world or himself.” In 2022, on the film’s 20th anniversary, we should take another look at Simone. Here are a few reasons why the movie should be rewatched on its 20th anniversary this year:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“White Oleander” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2002, the movie White Oleander hit theaters, and it has been captivating audiences ever since. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Janet Fitch, and tells the story of a young girl named Astrid who is sent to live from foster home to foster home after her mother is convicted of murder. This riveting drama has some great performances from its cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Renee Zellweger, and Robin Wright.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: We Need to Talk About Kevin

Movies about problem kids usually come down to the revelation that there’s something wrong with their home life, or something wrong in their body chemistry, or something that’s easy to explain. We Need to Talk About Kevin doesn’t really give the audience that kind of mild relief since from start to finish one has to wonder which way they need to turn to make sense of this mess. To be fair, the movie does what it needs to do, which is to keep people on their toes and wonder why in the world Kevin is such an unholy terror, but feeling sorry for Eva is kind of difficult given that she isn’t the easiest person to be empathetic toward. If anything, Eva is kind of a miserable human being in a lot of ways since she makes it clear at times that she didn’t want to be a mother. When her second child, Celia, comes along, she’s already been at her wit’s end with Kevin and is fully ready to embrace a child that actually does what she says.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Ghost Ship” Turns 20 In 2022

Ghost Ship is a horror movie that was released in 2002 and quickly became a cult classic. It tells the story of a group of cruise ship workers who are targeted by an evil entity that lives on the ship. Ghost Ship is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, and we think it deserves to be rewatched. The movie has some great special effects, and it’s still very creepy today. The movie was critically panned during its release, with reviewers tearing the movie apart. One of the more gracious reviews of the movie, from Behind The Lens, wrote: “Not a masterful script by veteran John Pogue and collaborator Mark Hanlon… it nevertheless gets the job done, thanks to Beck, Tattersall and Hobbs, giving us a haunting little tale set on the high seas, just perfect for a Halloween viewing.” It has since grown a cult following over the years, and people have started looking at it with renewed interest. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, there’s nothing better than to see Ghost Ship on its 20th anniversary in 2022.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“The Transporter” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2022, The Transporter will celebrate its 20th anniversary. This action-packed thriller has been a favorite of moviegoers for two decades, and there’s no sign of it slowing down. The film follows the story of Frank Martin (played by Jason Statham), a professional transporter who is hired to move goods and people across borders without asking any questions. While the character may be fictional, his skills are not. It received mixed reviews during its release, but The Transporter has gone on to become a cult classic.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“One Hour Photo” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2002, One Hour Photo was released in theaters and received mixed reviews from critics. However, over time the film has become a cult classic, with many people intending to rewatch it on its 20th anniversary in 2022. The story of One Hour Photo is a disturbing but fascinating one, and it’s one that is worth revisiting on its anniversary. For those whose film memories are short-circuited, here’s a brief description of what the movie is about: One Hour Photo tells the story of an obsessive photo developer (played by Robin Williams) who becomes fixated on one of his regular customers (played by Connie Nielsen).
MOVIES

