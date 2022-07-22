Is Will Going to Die in Stranger Things Season 5?

What might happen if you came face to face with yourself? What thoughts would run through your head? Would you be ready to kill the other you, or let them live in the hopes that they would eventually find a way back to their alternate dimension? These are all good questions to ask since they’re the type of questions one might ask when presented with the reality that’s staring them right in the face. When Loretta, Amy, Danny, and Gerry go mucking about with an attempt to find a parallel universe, therefore instilling the thought that there are infinite universes beyond our own, they end up setting in place a chain of events that becomes far more dangerous than they could have imagined. Multiverse is an interesting movie to watch since it’s a big step above the regular Indie movie and is set on delivering a story that would ask serious questions concerning what people might do when presented with their own desires, fears, iniquities, and failures in the form of another living person. But somewhere along the line, the acting does start to fade a bit, as was kind of expected.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO