Kentucky State

Kentucky Republicans celebrate voter registration numbers

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JblRy_0gp14cEh00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Republican leaders celebrated a big win at the state capitol Thursday.

Last week the Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the number of registered Republican voters surpassed the number of registered Democrats in the state.

Current and former party chairs said this is something they’ve been working toward since the 90s. When Kentuckians first sent Mitch McConnell to the senate in 1984, there were roughly 500,000 GOP voters and 1.4 million Democrats.

“To me this is more than just about R and D, I mean granted that is the scorecard that we are given today but this is about the people of Kentucky standing up and saying we want something different and not only do we want something different, we are something different,” said House Speaker (R) David Osborne.

Republican leaders largely credited McConnell for much of the work by the state party. Spokesperson Sean Southard said their priorities now turn to upcoming elections for senate and governor.

