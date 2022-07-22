Heat Advisory for 100 degree temperatures!
DENVER(CBS)- More summer sizzle will be baking our Friday Forecast. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the week-ending heat.
The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the Denver metro area, the Front Range urban corridor, much of NE Colorado including the Grand Junction area on the western slope.
Heat will be turned on high for the entire state with triple digits for many lower elevations east and west. Mountains will see highs rise into the 80s in many areas.
There will be a few thunderstorms for Friday afternoon. But, they will be on an isolated basis as the day goes on.
Saturday will still be hot to start the weekend with late day storms.
Sunday will have a bigger change for the overall extended weather pattern.
As temperatures will cool and chances for rain will go up all the way into next week.
Comments / 0