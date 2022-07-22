ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

WCA South Volleyball Practice

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The South volleyball team for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game wants to have some fun and wants to win too. On the roster, they a couple of all...

WyoPreps

WCA All-Star Volleyball Post-Match Remarks

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games were held on Saturday at Casper College and the volleyball match lived up to it's billing. The South won the first set 25-21, then the North won the next 2, 25-19 and 25-18 only to watch the South win the last 2 sets 25-19 and 15-12.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WCA All-Star Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Star game on Saturday in Casper had some momentum shifts but the South after a good start held off a North rally to win 53-45. These basketball games are usually fast paced with very few fouls called, so individual skills can stand-out. The players enjoyed the week competing with high caliber players and making new friends.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match was certainly entertaining at Casper College on Saturday afternoon. In 5 great sets, the South defeated the North25-21, 19-2518-25,25-19 and 15-12. The South received 9 kills each from Brice Hansen of Lyman and Mia Hutchinson of Star Valley. The North was led by Demi Stauffenberg from Lander with 13 kills. Upton's Alyson Louderback had 7 kills and 3 blocks.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wild Land Fire South of Casper

5:52 AM UPDATE: On Sunday, July 24th at approximately 05:24 P.M., the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a wild land fire at mile marker 177 on Interstate 25 (I-25) in Natrona County. A Reporting party stated that there was a grass fire that was...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Six Mile Road Wildland Fire in Natrona County

On Wednesday, July 20th, at approximately 1:00pm, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for a wildland fire in the area of Six Mile Road and West US HWY 20-26, according to a press release from the Natrona County Fire District. Multiple NCFD fire units responded to the scene...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gordon, Rammell Trade Barbs At Gubernatorial Forum In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Republican gubernatorial candidate forum featuring Gov. Mark Gordon, Rex Rammell and Brent Bien brought some division in Casper Wednesday night over Gordon’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “What Mark did when he shut down the state, I think, was...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (7/20/22 – 7/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

No Injuries Reported at Mills Fire That Damaged a Shop

According to a press release by the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD), at around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, the NCFD and the Mills Fire Department were called for a structure fire to the 200 block of South 5th Ave in Mills. The firefighters who arrived at the scene found heavy...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Veteran-owned Barbarian Coffee Roasters ready to open in downtown Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — After about a year of work preparing its warrior-themed shop in downtown Casper, Barbarian Coffee Roasters is nearly ready to open. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce will help with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roastery and coffee shop during its grand opening on Tuesday, July 26, owners Jon and Gayle Ramsey said on Friday. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is located at 136 S. Center St.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Cause of structure Fire on South Fifth Avenue unknown, no injuries

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 1:10 in the morning on Saturday July 23, they announced in a release Sunday. The fire was “to the 200 block of South Fifth Ave. in Mills,” and a detached shop was “fully involved” in the blaze.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Man Who Drove Box Truck Through Casper Charged With Six Felonies

The man who drove a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road on Tuesday where he crashed was charged Friday with six felonies, according to court records. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo was going to hear the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court, but he spoke no English and needed a translator, according to a Sheriff's deputy.
CASPER, WY
