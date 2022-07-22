ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase

kzimksim.com
 4 days ago

Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...

kzimksim.com

tncontentexchange.com

Medical Arts Convenient Care expands hours

Medical Arts Convenient Care has expanded its hours to provide additional care to patients in the Parkland. Located at 534 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington, Medical Arts Convenient Care treats patients ages 6 months and older and will now be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (closed from 1-2 p.m. daily for lunch). Walk-ins are welcome, and a visit to Medical Arts Convenient Care requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Food trucks and other programs roll into Sikeston

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is rolling out more opportunities for food trucks to serve customers in the city. The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department has been busy recently with introducing more programs out in the community which includes the opportunity for people to have the option for lunch at the Sikeston Recreation Complex.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Food truck opportunities in Sikeston

More than a hundred years worth of thoughts and feelings kept in a local veteran's diary. Drive -by shooting under investigation in Carbondale. Leaders discuss shutting down jail in Scott County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leaders in Scott County are discussing the possibility of closing the 20 year old...
SIKESTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri Department of Conservation investigating deadly shooting of bear in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating after a bear was found shot to death in Washington County. Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said the MDC has seized the bear carcass as evidence and is investigating the shooting. Zarlenga said conservation agents believe the bear was shot on Thursday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Future of Scott County Jail Unknown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury is more than happy to listen if county leaders have a better idea than keeping the jail open, but he doesn’t see how it will work. ”I want them to know the truth,” Drury said. He said residents...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
dailyadvent.com

Two Die in SE Missouri Traffic Crashes

Two people died in SE Missouri traffic accidents over the weekend. Troop E reports an Indianapolis, IN man died in Mississippi County Saturday morning when the 18-wheeler he was driving crossed the median of I-57 and struck a car. Troop E identified the victim as 35 year old Renel Remissainthe. A Marble...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KFVS12

Body found in Poplar Bluff

USA Volleyball Beach National Championships on July 26-28 in Florida. Twisted Cat fishing series comes to Cape Girardeau. Twisted Cat fishing series comes to Cape Girardeau. Man charged after fight breaks out at Southeast Missouri State University. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. A fight involving a...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kzimksim.com

Body found in Poplar Bluff, investigation underway

Authorities are asking for assistance in identifying a body that was located this past weekend in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that on Saturday afternoon, around 4 pm, three kayakers located a body in Black River near the Ashcroft and Wilson Street intersection. Akers says the body had been in the water for at least two or three days prior to being found. The body is described as an adult white male, estimated at 30-50 years of age, balding with several days of bear growth, muscular build, wearing a black shirt, black jeans over swimming trunks, and black sports shoes. An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning in Farmington. The Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Akers says anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444, or the Butler County Coroner’s Office at 573-686-7884.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mayfield-messenger.com

Odom joins Jackson Purchase Medical Center

Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) today announced that Dr. Marty Odom, board-certified internist, has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients in Mayfield and the surrounding region. Odom, a Mayfield native, joins JPMC after nearly 20 years practicing medicine in Tampa, Florida. “We are beyond...
MAYFIELD, KY
KIX 105.7

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Bear shot and killed in Washington County, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported about 20 miles north northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 24 miles west southwest of Union City, Tenn. A quake of 2.5 is...
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Zillion Hummingbirds Overwhelm a Missouri Birdfeeder

If you love hummingbirds, I found a few for you. What seems like a zillion of these fascinating little birds were spotted overwhelming a birdfeeder in Missouri. This fun bird moment was captured on Parker Lake in Perryville, Missouri. When I say that there are a zillion hummingbirds, I should mention that math was my worst subject in school. That being said this is a lot of hummingbirds. My wife is a hummingbird fan and she counted two dozen birds. To me, that might as well be a zillion.
PERRYVILLE, MO
wsiu.org

SIU President responds to pay raise criticism after BOT vote

Southern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees recently approved contract extensions, pay raises, and incentives for high level administrators including President Dan Mahony and Carbondale Campus Chancellor Austin Lane. That has many rank-and-file faculty and staff crying foul – pointing out they’ve not received pay increases in years due to...
CARBONDALE, IL

