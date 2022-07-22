Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase

Authorities are asking for assistance in identifying a body that was located this past weekend in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that on Saturday afternoon, around 4 pm, three kayakers located a body in Black River near the Ashcroft and Wilson Street intersection. Akers says the body had been in the water for at least two or three days prior to being found. The body is described as an adult white male, estimated at 30-50 years of age, balding with several days of bear growth, muscular build, wearing a black shirt, black jeans over swimming trunks, and black sports shoes. An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning in Farmington. The Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Akers says anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444, or the Butler County Coroner’s Office at 573-686-7884.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO