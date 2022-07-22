UPDATE: State Route 14 reopens following early morning fatal crash
UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., Trooper Thorson with WSP said SR 14 was reopened in both directions.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a two vehicle fatal crash this morning, July 22.
According to a tweet from Trooper Thorson , the collision happened on State Rout 14 west of I-82.
He says multiple people have serious injuries and have been transported to the ER.
State Route 14 is closed in both directions . There is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story. Updates will be issued once further information is available.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0