UPDATE: State Route 14 reopens following early morning fatal crash

UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., Trooper Thorson with WSP said SR 14 was reopened in both directions.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a two vehicle fatal crash this morning, July 22.

According to a tweet from Trooper Thorson , the collision happened on State Rout 14 west of I-82.

He says multiple people have serious injuries and have been transported to the ER.

State Route 14 is closed in both directions . There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Updates will be issued once further information is available.

